Read on for everything you need to know about the extravaganza, including how to watch, the full list of matches and where it's being held.

What time does WWE Extreme Rules start?

WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday 19th July.

The main card will be streaming live on the WWE Network from midnight after a kickoff show from 11pm.

More like this

How to watch WWE Extreme Rules

The most straightforward way to watch is by tuning into the WWE Network online video streaming service.

Grab a free trial to watch WWE Extreme Rules

You can get a subscription for £9.99 a month, with the first month available for free and the app can be accessed on a range of platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and most games consoles.

Alternatively, you can watch on pay per view, via BT Sport Box Office.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

The event has thrown up some intriguing looking match-ups, you can take a look at them all below:

Drew McIntyre (c) v Dolph Ziggler

Asuka (c) v Sasha Banks

Bayley (c) v Nikki Cross

Braun Strowman v Bray Wyatt

Rey Mysterio v Seth Rollins

Apollo Crews (c) v MVP

Where is WWE Extreme Rules being held?

Originally the event was set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California but it has now been moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

There are still restrictions on public gatherings being enforced by the Santa Clara County government.