WWE Crown Jewel 2021 UK time: Watch live on TV and WWE Network

WWE Crown Jewel has arrived and the UK start time will have British fans leaping for joy as they can finally enjoy their favourite superstars in action without sacrificing their sleep!

The show comes from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard with a stacked match card featuring some of the biggest names in the company.

Top of the billing, reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will come under attack from Brock Lesnar, while Big E will hope to retain his WWE Championship belt when Drew McIntyre comes knocking.

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship will be contested between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match that could steal the show in the desert.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up a varied show regardless of what time it kicks off in their corner of the globe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 start time and TV details in the UK.

What time does WWE Crown Jewel start in UK?

WWE Crown Jewel starts at 5pm UK time on Thursday 21st October 2021.

The early start is due to the event going ahead at 7pm in Saudi Arabia. This means it’s US fans who get the raw deal this time as it begins at 11am ET, not exactly primetime TV.

UK fans will relish the chance to see their heroes live in action without needing to lose out on a good night’s sleep.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in UK

Fans can purchase WWE Crown Jewel 2021 on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off fee of £14.95.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin.

BT customers should head over to Channel 495 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

How to get WWE Network free trial

WWE Crown Jewel will be available to stream live on WWE Network but the platform no longer comes with a free trial to enjoy PPV events.

You can sign up for a free WWE Network membership but this access doesn’t include live PPVs.

You need to subscribe to the full network for £9.99 in order to watch the main PPV events.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 matches

The confirmed WWE Crown Jewel 2021 match card is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) v Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) v Bianca Belair v Sasha Banks [Triple Threat Match]

WWE Championship: Big E (c) v Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Tag Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) v AJ Styles and Omos

King of the Ring Final: Finn Bálor v Xavier Woods

Queen’s Crown Tournament: Doudrop v Zelina Vega

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge v Seth Rollins

No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg v Bobby Lashley

Singles Match: Mansoor v Mustafa Ali

