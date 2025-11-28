WWE Survivor Series WarGames swings into Petco Park, San Diego this weekend as the climax of John Cena's retirement tour draws near.

Ad

Cena will fight for the final time on 13th December. He's in the endgame. This week in California, he will face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

However, the main event revolves around the WarGames format, which will see two teams of contenders face off in two rings surrounded by a steel cage.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos and Roman Reigns line up as one team in the men's event against The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

The women's showdown will feature a star-studded cast of Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and AJ Lee versus Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Becky Lynch.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 live on TV and online.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 on TV

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix on Saturday 29th November.

The event starts at midnight UK time.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 live stream online

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 match card

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Roman Reigns vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) – Men's WarGames match

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and Becky Lynch – Women's WarGames match

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.