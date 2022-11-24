TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts will see a packed match card of superstars take to the ring with some huge showdowns in store.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames bursts onto our screens this weekend – the last WWE PPV event of 2022.

The WarGames event will see two rings placed side by side, encompassed by a large steel cage. Stars will form two teams and battle will commence.

The Men's WarGames match will see The Brawling Brutes ride into the duel alongside Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, as they face The Bloodline, consisting of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and more.

The Women's match will see Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and more team up against Damage CTRL, including Bayley.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames on TV and live stream in the UK.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames TV channel

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £19.95.

Coverage begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 27th November and will run through the early hours.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames live stream

Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office pass can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames match card

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos & Solo Sikoa) vs Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens – WarGames Match

Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs Damage Control, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley – WarGames Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs Shotzi – SmackDown Women’s Championship

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Seth Rollins (c) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory – United States Championship

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.