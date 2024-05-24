The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have played out over Raw and SmackDown episodes in May, with Gunther emerging as the first finalist. He will face the victor of Randy Orton versus Tama Tonga.

Lyra Valkyria is the first through to the Queen's final. She will take on the winner of Nia Jax and Bianca Belair.

Also on the card, Cody Rhodes will face Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan collide for the Women's World Championship.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024?

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 takes place on Saturday 25th May.

British fans can tune in from 5pm UK time to catch all of the action live.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring TV channel

The King and Queen of the Ring will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £14.99.

This includes the full match card, while the kick-off show will be available on the WWE YouTube channel for free.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring live stream

TNT Sports Box Office can also be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024:

WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v Logan Paul

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch (c) v Liv Morgan

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) v Chad Gable v Bronson Reed

King of the Ring Tournament Final

Queen of the Ring Tournament Final

