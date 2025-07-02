However, there have been small glimpses during his recent fights suggesting he could be about to turn again, this time returning to the good guy he's played for years.

RadioTimes.com exclusively caught up with the man himself at the premiere for Heads of State and we couldn't resist asking him to address the rumours about him becoming a face again.

"I'll bring you up to speed, that's a great question. We're in the middle of my last year performing. I'm going to stop performing in December and the answer to that question will hopefully rely on the 15 dates between now and then," Cena cryptically teased.

Cena will be leaving in December 2025, and there's sure to be more epic matches before he departs for good, with more twists and turns along the way.

The 48-year-old will defend his title again next month at Summerslam against the man he defeated to claim the belt – Cody Rhodes.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Elsewhere, Cena also spoke widely about the impact his long career in WWE has had on his life, saying: “There is not a day that goes by that my experience as a live sports entertainer for WWE has not shaped me as a man.

"I have lessons that I bring from WWE life every single day as a human being from the second I wake up to the second I go to sleep.”

New action-comedy Heads of State sees Cena play the US president alongside Idris Elba's UK prime minister, who are forced to put their public rivalry aside and work together when they become targets in a global conspiracy.

Heads of State is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

WWE now airs on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.