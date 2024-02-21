However, this Australia-based PPV event is set to line up perfectly for European fans, who will be able to tune in after a lie-in, over a late breakfast.

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Logan Paul are among the high-profile names clambering into the ring for an Elimination Chamber match on the men's side.

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan are among the six women set to enter with a rip-roaring morning of action to savour.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024?

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024 takes place on the morning of Saturday 24th February 2024 in UK time.

British fans can tune in from 10am UK time to catch all of the action live.

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth TV channel

The Elimination Chamber Perth will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £14.99.

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth live stream

TNT Sports Box Office can also be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024:

Rhea Ripley (c) v Nia Jax – Women’s World Championship match

– Women’s World Championship match The Judgment Day (c) v Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match Becky Lynch v Bianca Belair v Liv Morgan v Tiffany Stratton v Naomi v Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Elimination Chamber match

– Women’s Elimination Chamber match Drew McIntyre v Randy Orton v Bobby Lashley v LA Knight v Kevin Owens v Logan Paul – Men’s Elimination Chamber match

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.