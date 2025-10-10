WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 on TV and live stream in UK
Your guide to watching WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 live in the UK.
Wrestling heads down under as John Cena's retirement tour continues at the WWE Crown Jewel Perth on Saturday.
Cena's 26-year career in the ring will come to an end in December at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C., which makes this weekend's match against AJ Styles one of his last.
A year on from the inaugural event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Crown Jewel Championships will once again be on the line.
Cody Rhodes takes on Seth Rollins for the men's title while Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton battle for the women's title.
There is also tag team action on what promises to be a thrilling night of wrestling – for those in Perth's RAC Arena and at home.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 live on TV and online.
How to watch WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 on TV
WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix on Saturday 11th October.
The event starts at 1pm UK time.
Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Watch WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 live stream online
WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.
The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.
WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 match card
- Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer v Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship
- AJ Styles v John Cena
- Asuka and Kairi Sane v IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.