A year on from the inaugural event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Crown Jewel Championships will once again be on the line.

Cody Rhodes takes on Seth Rollins for the men's title while Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton battle for the women's title.

There is also tag team action on what promises to be a thrilling night of wrestling – for those in Perth's RAC Arena and at home.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 live on TV and online.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 on TV

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will face off for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship. Photo by Andrea Kellaway/WWE via Getty Images Photo by Andrea Kellaway/WWE via Getty Images

WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix on Saturday 11th October.

The event starts at 1pm UK time.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 live stream online

WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

WWE Crown Jewel Perth 2025 match card

Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Stephanie Vaquer v Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

AJ Styles v John Cena

Asuka and Kairi Sane v IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley

