The fourth edition of the event, held in Saudi Arabia, is attracting huge interest due to the inclusion of YouTube sensation Paul, who signed a multi-event deal with WWE earlier this year.

WWE Crown Jewel goes ahead this weekend with Roman Reigns against Logan Paul for the big dust-up in the desert.

Reigns will be determined to halt Paul in the ring this weekend, alongside a host of other stars gearing up for a big night of enticing match-ups.

British fans will be delighted to know that Crown Jewel's location and time schedule means they will be able to tune in without needing to stay up all night as per usual for big PPV events, typically held in the US.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Crown Jewel on TV and live stream in the UK.

WWE Crown Jewel TV channel

WWE Crown Jewel will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee.

Coverage begins at 4pm UK time and will run through the rest of the evening with Reigns v Paul set to go down at approximately 9pm UK time.

WWE Crown Jewel live stream

Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office pass can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

