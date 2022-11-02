The YouTube sensation had taken up a string of boxing bouts in recent years before signing a glitzy multi-event deal with WWE that will see him perform for the company in several huge showdowns.

Logan Paul is seizing his opportunity in the WWE Universe and will headline Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Paul's opponent in the dusty desert of Riyadh will be seasoned superstar Roman Reigns as he seeks to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt.

Beyond the headline duel, a host of the biggest names in the game will be on show, including Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman as well as a huge Last Woman Standing showdown between Bianca Belair and Bayley.

Fans in the UK can tune in to watch WWE Crown Jewel via BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Roman Reigns v Logan Paul clash.

When is Roman Reigns v Logan Paul?

Roman Reigns v Logan Paul takes place on Saturday 5th November 2022 as part of WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

This is the fourth edition of the event in Saudi Arabia and will be headlined by Reigns and Paul.

What time is Roman Reigns v Logan Paul?

Roman Reigns v Logan Paul is expected to begin at approximately 9pm UK time, though you may need to keep an eye out for any schedule changes.

TV coverage of WWE Crown Jewel starts from 4pm UK time, a relief for British fans who can enjoy the matches at a reasonable hour.

WWE Crown Jewel card

Below is the full match card for WWE Crown Jewel:

Roman Reigns (c) v Logan Paul – for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) v The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio)

Brock Lesnar v Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre v Karrion Kross – Steel Cage match

Braun Strowman v Omos

Bianca Belair (c) v Bayley – Last Woman Standing match for WWE Raw Women’s Championship

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) v The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) – for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

