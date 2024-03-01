AEW Revolution on TV 2024: How to watch and live stream
Your complete guide to watching AEW Revolution 2024 in the UK.
All Elite Wrestling returns with the first pay-per-view event of 2024: AEW Revolution is here.
The show will go ahead at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, with over 15,000 fans set to roar on their favourites during the event.
As part of the card, Sting will compete in his final match alongside Darby Allin as they face The Young Bucks in a world tag team duel.
Elsewhere, shock AEW world champion Samoa Joe will put his title on the line in a triple threat match against Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, with plenty more enticing showdowns on the line-up.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AEW Revolution 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.
When is AEW Revolution 2024?
AEW Revolution 2024 takes place on Sunday 3rd March 2024.
However, UK fans will need to tune in at midnight UK time into the early hours of Monday 4th March.
AEW Revolution TV channel
Fans can watch AEW Revolution on Triller TV. It is a designated PPV event.
You can tune in for the fight for a one-off $19.99 PPV fee.
AEW Revolution live stream
If you sign up to watch the fight on Triller TV, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.
AEW Revolution 2024 match card
Check out the match schedule (so far) for AEW Revolution 2024:
- Samoa Joe v Hangman Adam Page v Swerve Strickland – AEW world title
- Sting & Darby Allin v The Young Bucks – AEW world tag team titles
- 'Timeless' Toni Storm v Deonna Purrazzo – AEW women's title
- Eddie Kingston v Bryan Danielson – Triple crown championship
- Orange Cassidy v Roderick Strong – AEW international title
- Will Ospreay v Konosuke Takeshita
- Christian Cage v Daniel Garcia – AEW TNT title
- Wardlow v Powerhouse Hobbs v Lance Archer v TBA – Meat Madness match
- FTR v Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli)
