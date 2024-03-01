As part of the card, Sting will compete in his final match alongside Darby Allin as they face The Young Bucks in a world tag team duel.

Elsewhere, shock AEW world champion Samoa Joe will put his title on the line in a triple threat match against Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, with plenty more enticing showdowns on the line-up.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AEW Revolution 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is AEW Revolution 2024?

AEW Revolution 2024 takes place on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

However, UK fans will need to tune in at midnight UK time into the early hours of Monday 4th March.

AEW Revolution TV channel

Fans can watch AEW Revolution on Triller TV. It is a designated PPV event.

You can tune in for the fight for a one-off $19.99 PPV fee.

AEW Revolution live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on Triller TV, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

AEW Revolution 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for AEW Revolution 2024:

Samoa Joe v Hangman Adam Page v Swerve Strickland – AEW world title

Sting & Darby Allin v The Young Bucks – AEW world tag team titles

'Timeless' Toni Storm v Deonna Purrazzo – AEW women's title

Eddie Kingston v Bryan Danielson – Triple crown championship

Orange Cassidy v Roderick Strong – AEW international title

Will Ospreay v Konosuke Takeshita

Christian Cage v Daniel Garcia – AEW TNT title

Wardlow v Powerhouse Hobbs v Lance Archer v TBA – Meat Madness match

FTR v Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli)

