Reigning universal champion Brock Lesnar will be challenged for the crown by Seth Rollins while Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan face off for the WWE Championship title.

One of the most intriguing events of the night will see Roman Reigns triumphantly return to the Mania stage after four months battling leukaemia for the second time.

He will face Drew McIntyre after the pair clashed at Reigns' return several weeks ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrestlemania 35 on TV and online.

Where will Wrestlemania 35 take place?

Wrestlemania 35 will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 82,500 and has sold out for the huge night of sports entertainment.

What time does Wrestlemania 35 start?

Wrestlemania 35 starts around 10:30pm UK time on Sunday 7th April.

How can I watch Wrestlemania 35 in the UK?

Wrestlemania 35 will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full Wrestlemania live coverage is available on the free trial and will start from 10:30pm (UK time).

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans can also purchase Wrestlemania 35 on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

Wrestlemania 35 card

Winner Takes All: Ronda Rousey v Charlotte Flair v Becky Lynch

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar v Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan v Kofi Kingston

Roman Reigns v Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles v Randy Orton

Triple H v Batista

Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley v Finn Balor

United States Championship: Samoa Joe v Rey Mysterio

Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley v Beth Phoenix & Natalya v Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka v The IIconics

The Miz v Shane McMahon

Kurt Angle v Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos v Ricochet & Aleister Black v The Bar v Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura

Who won Wrestlemania 34?

AJ Styles beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 34.

Other winners included Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship), Seth Rollins (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Charlotte Flar and Nia Jax for the two Women’s Championships.

Are any celebrity cameos expected?

Wrestlemania is known just as well for its celebrity guest appearances as it is for its wrestling.

We don't know who these guests will be, but past stars include Cyndi Lauper, Snoop Dogg and even Donald Trump...