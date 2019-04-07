Wrestlemania 35: How to watch Wrestlemania 35 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time
Wrestlemania 35 has arrived – how can you watch the action in the UK?
Wrestlemania 35 has almost arrived with the showpiece feast of pro wrestling set to deliver its usual barrage of twists and thrills.
Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will go head-to-head in a historic Winner Takes All match – the first ever women's main event at Wrestlemania.
Reigning universal champion Brock Lesnar will be challenged for the crown by Seth Rollins while Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan face off for the WWE Championship title.
One of the most intriguing events of the night will see Roman Reigns triumphantly return to the Mania stage after four months battling leukaemia for the second time.
He will face Drew McIntyre after the pair clashed at Reigns' return several weeks ago.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrestlemania 35 on TV and online.
Where will Wrestlemania 35 take place?
Wrestlemania 35 will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The stadium has a seating capacity of 82,500 and has sold out for the huge night of sports entertainment.
What time does Wrestlemania 35 start?
Wrestlemania 35 starts around 10:30pm UK time on Sunday 7th April.
How can I watch Wrestlemania 35 in the UK?
Wrestlemania 35 will be available to stream live on WWE Network.
New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.
Full Wrestlemania live coverage is available on the free trial and will start from 10:30pm (UK time).
Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.
Fans can also purchase Wrestlemania 35 on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).
Wrestlemania 35 card
Winner Takes All: Ronda Rousey v Charlotte Flair v Becky Lynch
Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar v Seth Rollins
WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan v Kofi Kingston
Roman Reigns v Drew McIntyre
AJ Styles v Randy Orton
Triple H v Batista
Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley v Finn Balor
United States Championship: Samoa Joe v Rey Mysterio
Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley v Beth Phoenix & Natalya v Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka v The IIconics
The Miz v Shane McMahon
Kurt Angle v Baron Corbin
SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos v Ricochet & Aleister Black v The Bar v Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura
Who won Wrestlemania 34?
AJ Styles beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 34.
Other winners included Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship), Seth Rollins (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Charlotte Flar and Nia Jax for the two Women’s Championships.
Are any celebrity cameos expected?
Wrestlemania is known just as well for its celebrity guest appearances as it is for its wrestling.
We don't know who these guests will be, but past stars include Cyndi Lauper, Snoop Dogg and even Donald Trump...