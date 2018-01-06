Find out more about the live TV darts coverage below.

What time is the BDO World Darts Championships on TV?

Chanel 4 will broadcaster the afternoon sessions free to air, while BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the evening sessions live on TV.

More like this

Both channels will show the final live.

Saturday 6th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 12.45pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport 3

Sunday 7th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 12.45pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport 3

Monday 8th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 12.05pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport 1

Tuesday 9th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 12.05pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport 1

Wednesday 10th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 12.05pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport

Thursday 11th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 12.05pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport

Friday 12th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 12.05pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport

Saturday 13th January

Afternoon match coverage begins live from 2pm on Channel 4

Evening match coverage is live from 6.45pm on BT Sport

Sunday 14th January

Advertisement

The BDO World Darts Championships 2018 final is live on Channel 4 and BT Sport from 4.15pm.