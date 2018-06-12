Firstly: Manchester airport. Walker was grounded for eight hours after the city was hit by bad weather, an event Walker survived thanks to a lot of butterless hand luggage malt loaf.

He then followed this up with four (!) egg mayonnaise sandwiches and a scone ­– without cream and jam.

After 10 hours of delays in the terminal, Walker had to wait another 30 minutes on the plane due to bad weather in Germany.

Next up was Walker’s final leg from Munich to Moscow, a trip marked with an anxiety-inducing luggage agreement. And even more questionable airport food...

Finally, almost a day after first reaching Manchester airport, Walker touched down in Russia with only a few hours spare until filming started.

Advertisement

Congrats on finally making it there, Dan! But butterless malt loaf? You're always better than that...