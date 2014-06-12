Nickname: The Red Fury

Manager: Vicente del Bosque

Captain: Iker Casillas

FIFA ranking: 1

Strengths

The defending champs have a squad so packed with artists it makes you green with envy. They press high, hog the ball and know how to win.

Weaknesses

There is a huge Barca presence in the squad – and for the first time last season, teams found a way to stifle their play and counter against them.

Star man

Xavi, age 34: He’s got the experience to know that patience pays off. He’ll always get two or three chances per game to deliver that killer pass – but he only needs one.

2014 squad lowdown

Most capped: Iker Casillas, 153 caps

Top scorer: David Villa, 56 goals

Most represented club: Barcelona, 7 players

Likely formation: 4-3-3

HOLLAND

Formation: 4-2-3-1 (4-3-3)

Playing style: Counter-attack

Strengths: Lethal finishers

Weaknesses: A new crop of inexperienced kids

Star man: Bayern blitzer Arjen Robben has a thing for the big stage

CHILE

Formation: 3-4-1-2 (4-2-1-3, 4-3-3)

Playing style: Attacking

Strengths: Rip-roaring wingers

Weaknesses: Poor discipline

Star man: All-action megastar Arturo Vidal covers every blade of grass

AUSTRALIA

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Playing style: High-pressing

Strengths: Bundles of energy

Weaknesses: Changing tactics in-game

Star man: Aerial beast Tim Cahill is Australia’s all-time top scorer

