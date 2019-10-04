Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 8 – live on BBC.

"There's Mutaz Essa Barshim the home favourite in the Men's High Jump, that's going to be interesting.

"There's been a lot of focus on him for many years and with the World Championships coming to Doha, he's under pressure to try and win.

"With Bogdan Bondarenko back and jumping reasonably high as well it'll make it an interesting competition.

"We've got the Women's 400m Hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin is somebody people will be fascinated with her whole story – how young she is, how successful she is – but she was well beaten in the US Championships by Dalilah Muhammad – who set a world record.

"But then McLaughlin bounced back straight away and beat her in Zurich quite convincingly, so already you can see a little head-to-head coming on. Who's going to get the best result? I wouldn't like to call that."