Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 3 – live on BBC.

"It has to be the Men's Triple Jump with Christian Taylor. He wasn't too far off Jonathan Edwards' record two years ago, but he isn't going to have it all his own way this time.

"Christian hasn't got over 18m this season, a couple of people have, so he'll be looking to hang onto his title.

"He will be so meticulously prepared, and will be going for that world record. The question is: will he hang onto his title and break the record? That is tough. That's a tough call.

"You've also got Women's Pole Vault with Holly Bradshaw. She has more than just potential of a medal but it's so much about what happens on a particular day, and that's what makes that event really interesting.

"In the Women's 100m, Dina Asher-Smith is who the British focus will be on, globally it will be on what Shelly-Ann Pryce and Elaine Thompson can do – the fastest 200m runners in the world at this moment.

"This will be a tougher one for Dina to win than the 200m. She needs two of them to underperform in this one."