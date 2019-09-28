Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 2 – live on BBC.

"It’s got to be the Men's 100m hasn’t it? Justin Gatlin will try to defend his title but I think the young Americans are going to be too strong.

"Christian Coleman is the man. He’s the US champion, the world indoor record holder, and he is just the strongest runner right now over 100m.

"There’s Zharnel Hughes and Adam Gemili from the UK, they have a real possibility of not just making the final but sneaking into medal positions.

"Because of the absence of Usain Bolt, it has made the 100m far more open. It’s going to be exciting, but I wouldn’t like to call the winner outside of Christian."