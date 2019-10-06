Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 10 – live on BBC.

"We'll start with the Women's 100m Hurdles, Danielle Williams from Jamaica is having what I'd call a stellar season.

"When you run 12.5 seconds you're good, when you run 12.4 you're outstanding, but when you go under that 12.4 mark you become one of the world's best of all time. And she's produced that.

"Kendra Harrison is of course the world record holder and will be battling all the way.

"Next, the Men's 1500m with Jakob Ingebrigtsen, he has an opportunity.

"1500m is not pace, it's a race and that's what makes it really exciting.

"We're hoping people like Jake Wightman will make the final. He has the capability of doing that and he could race well.

"And there's the Men's/Women's 4x400m Relay. It is going to be fantastic to see what happens in those two races.

"Has Britain got gold medal chances and aspirations? Not really, but medals? Yes.

"But once again, anything can happen. So watch this space. Never say never in the relay."