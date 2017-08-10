It’s also the qualifying phase of the men’s javelin, and the first round of the men’s 800m.

From 8pm the action moves over to BBC1, where Gabby Logan is joined by Michael Johnson as world champions are crowned in the men’s 200m, triple jump and women’s 400m hurdles. A new winner is guaranteed in the men’s 200m, with Usain Bolt only competing here over 100m. Among the favourites are Botswana's Isaac Makwala (who ran a solo heat yesterday) and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk.

Women’s 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo was expected to be among the frontrunners in the 200m semi-finals (although that's now in doubt after the Bahamas athlete appeared to pull up in the 400m final), while reigning champion Dafne Schippers is arguably the athlete to beat, with several of the world’s quickest sprinters opting not to compete over this distance.

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad leads a powerful US contingent in the women’s 400m hurdles — the top three finishers at the US Championships in June made history by all going under 53 seconds.

Colin Jackson's pick of the day

Men’s 200m final 9.50pm BBC1

I’m convinced we’ll see South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk match the great Michael Johnson and complete his 400m and 200m double tonight. He’s an incredible athlete who’s running phenomenally well and, with Usain Bolt not electing to run in this one, van Niekerk’s got a clear shot at it. We’ll never get a replacement for Bolt because he’s such a great showman with an abundance of charisma, but for sheer athletic prowess van Niekerk is the closest you’ll get. I can’t see a world record because he’ll have only run the 400m final two days ago, but I still think he’s capable of running 19.6 or 19.7 seconds. And that’s not exactly sluggish.

Don’t Miss

The men’s triple jump final (8.20pm BBC1) promises to be a treat. The USA’s Will Claye is always super-competitive. But his American team-mate Christian Taylor is the man to beat. His signature is the last-jump steal, so expect late, late drama. It’s going to be the most competitive triple jump we’ve had for years. Taylor has already come close to breaking Jonathan Edwards’s world record and, because these guys are really going to push each other, we could see that record go tonight.

Full schedule

Evening session 6pm-8pm, BBC2

6.10pm Medal ceremony: women’s shot put

6.15 Medal ceremony: men’s 400m hurdles

6.30 Women’s 5,000m first round

7.05 Men’s javelin throw qualifying

7.10 Women’s high jump qualifying

7.15 Medal ceremony: women’s 400m

7.25 Women’s 800m first round

BBC1, 8pm-10pm

8.20pm Men’s triple jump final

8.25 Men’s 1500m first round

8.35 Men’s javelin throw qualifying

9.05 Women’s 200m semi-finals

9.35 Women’s 400m hurdles final

9.50 Men’s 200m final