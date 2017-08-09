Mo Farah came into these championships seeking a fifth successive global 5,000/10,000m double. Five days after winning the 10,000m, the 34-year-old will be expected to reach the 5,000m final.

Reigning 400m champion Allyson Felix proved her form and fitness at this venue last month by setting the fastest time of 2017, making her the favourite to win a tenth world title tonight. In the men’s 400m hurdles, world leader Kyron McMaster is vying to win a first medal of any colour for the British Virgin Islands — Olympic champion Kerron Clement will be among those he has to beat.

Colin Jackson's pick of the day

Women’s 400m final 9.50pm, BBC2

It’s all set to be a cracking head-to-head between Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in US track and field history, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas. Miller-Uibo made headlines at the Rio Olympics last year when she desperately dived over the line to pip Felix to the gold. And this could be another nail-biting finish. Miller’s in great form so I’m backing her to win this — and without having to resort to a last-gasp dive! I’m also tipping her to have enough in the tank to win the 200m in two days’ time. She’s that good.

Keep an eye out for Great Britain’s Emily Diamond. She was a key part of the women’s 4x400m relay team that won bronze in Rio so she’s more than capable of springing a surprise.

Don’t Miss

Mo Farah begins his defence of the 5,000m crown in tonight’s heats (8.05pm BBC2).

Full schedule

Evening session 6pm-10.30pm, BBC2

6.40pm Medal ceremony: women’s javelin

6.45 Medal ceremony: men’s 800m

6.50 Medal ceremony: men’s 400m

7.05 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase first round

7.10 Women’s long jump qualifying

7.20 Men’s hammer throw qualifying

7.55 Medal ceremony: men’s pole vault

8.05 Men’s 5,000m first round

8.25 Women’s shot put final

8.50 Men’s hammer throw qualifying

8.55 Men’s 200m semi-finals

9.30 Men’s 400m hurdles final

9.50 Women’s 400m final