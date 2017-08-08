South Africa’s Olympic 400m champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk is attempting a 200/400m double in this championships and goes for gold over the longer distance this evening, while the finals of the men’s steeplechase, pole vault and women’s javelin all promise to be titanic tussles.

Michael Johnson is alongside Gabby Logan to provide opinion and analysis, while commentary comes from Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter and Steve Backley.

Colin Jackson's pick of the day

Men’s 400m final 9.50pm BBC2

Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa broke Michael Johnson’s 400m world record in Rio and last month he beat the great man’s 300m world record, both of which had stood for 17 years, so this final is a foregone conclusion. In fact, if Van Niekerk doesn’t break his own world record tonight, it will only be because he’s trying to conserve some energy for the 200m final in two days’ time. What I like about him is that he runs a blisteringly fast 100m, but also has amazing endurance, which makes him just about the perfect 400m runner.

With the absence of Kenya's David Rudisha, all eyes will be on Botswana's Nijel Amos in the men’s 800m final (9.35pm BBC2) who at 18 won his country’s first-ever Olympic medal, a silver, in London. Frenchman Pierre-Ambroise Bosse is a classy performer too, so it will be interesting to see who capitalises on the opportunity.

Evening session 6pm-10.30pm, BBC2

6.55pm Medal ceremony: women’s triple jump

7.00 Medal ceremony: men’s 110m hurdles

7.05 Medal ceremony: women’s 1500m

7.20 Women’s javelin final

7.30 Women’s 200m first round

7.35 Men’s pole vault final

8.35 Women’s 400m hurdles semi-final

8.40 Women’s shot put qualifying

9.10 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final

9.35 Men’s 800m final

9.40 Medal ceremony: men’s 3,000m steeplechase

9.50 Men’s 400m final