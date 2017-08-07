The early track events include the semi-finals of the men’s 400m hurdles, the opening round of the women’s equivalent, and the men’s 200m heats featuring British trio Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot and Zharnel Hughes.

Colin Jackson's pick of the day

Men’s 110m hurdles Final 9.30pm BBC1

My old event is wide open with five or six serious contenders for gold. Omar McLeod, who won Jamaica’s first-ever gold at this event at the Rio Olympics, is a slight favourite and if he gets a clean run he will take some stopping. But the intriguing thing about the hurdles is that just one mistake puts you straight out of the competition. McLeod only has to clatter one hurdle, or be put off by a stray arm, and that’ll let in one of the other contenders — including Britain’s Andrew Pozzi, who won the European Indoor 60m hurdles gold in March.

Don’t miss

Expect Olympic bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon to be in the shake-up for tonight’s women’s hammer throw final (7.00pm BBC2). That Olympic bronze in Rio did wonders for her confidence and she’s already won a fourth successive British title. The fact she’s competing at home will give her a further boost, so I’m confident we’ll see her unleash something massive tonight.

With Laura Muir sure to be a contender in the women’s 1500m final (9.50pm BBC1), it could be a huge night for the British women.

World Athletics Championships 2017 Day 4 full TV schedule

Evening session 6.30pm-8.30pm, BBC

6.10pm Medal ceremony: women’s pole vault

6.15pm Medal ceremony: men’s shot put

6.20pm Medal ceremony: women’s 100m

6.30pm Men’s 200m first round

6.35pm Men’s triple jump qualifying

7.00pm Women’s hammer throw final

7.30pm Women’s 400m hurdles first round

8.20pm Men’s 400m hurdles semi-final

8.25pm Women’s triple jump final

8.30pm—10.00pm, BBC1

8.55pm Women’s 400m semi-final

9.15pm Medal ceremony: women’s hammer throw

9.30pm Men’s 110m hurdles final

9.50pm Women’s 1500m final