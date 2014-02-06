The key to throwing the perfect stone is balance and core stability. You’re sliding on the ice on one shoe, so you need to be able to slide steadily. Then it’s all about the feel and the touch as you release your handle. People think you have to throw the stone as hard as you can, but a slow, delicate release is what’s required. Jackie Lockhart

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super Combined 6.45am, 11.00am BBC2

This is a combination of one slalom run and a downhill. It’s a race against the clock; the times from both runs are combined. It’s great news that GB’s Chemmy Alcott is fit enough to compete; this was the event in which she did best in 2010, finishing 11th. Graham Bell

Short Track Speed Skating 9.45am BBC2

Four, five or six racers start together and hurtle round the track at 35mph, jostling for position. Sometimes it’s fast from the outset, at others it can be more cat-and-mouse. It’s not about the fastest time; whoever crosses the line first is the winner. Wilf O’Reilly

Medals Today

Speed Skating: Men’s 500m; Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 1500m Biathlon: Men’s 12.5km pursuit; Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super Combined Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Moguls

