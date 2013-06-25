Simply download and print out our Wimbledon 2013 bingo card for you and your friends and grab a few pens.

Each time one of the events listed on the bingo card happens, cross it off.

You may wish to cheer, clap wildly, and generally celebrate like you’ve just won the trophy yourself.

More like this

But if you want to get competitive, keep quiet when you see something happen and race your friends to be the first to get a line (worth 10 points) or be the first to finish the whole card (for that you get 50 points).

At the end of the game, see who has racked up the most points.

Advertisement

Download your bingo card here