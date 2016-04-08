When is the Masters 2016 live on TV?

Live coverage begins Day 1 on Sky Sports 1 and 4 this Thursday from 7pm until 12:30am.

Day 2: Friday 7pm-12:30am on Sky Sports 1 and 4.

Day 3: Saturday 7pm-12:30am on Sky Sports 4 and from 8pm Sly Sports 1.

Day 4 (final round): Sunday 6pm-12:30am on Sky Sports 4 and from 6:30pm Sky Sports 1.

Weirdly for a 21st century sporting event, Augusta National Golf Club have very strict limitations on the amount of golf that can be shown live, which means Sky won't be able to bring you every ball hit.

For example, on the first day the first pairing tee off at 1:20pm, but live coverage doesn't start until 7pm. Annoying, right?

Can I watch if I don't have Sky Sports?

Yes, Day 1 highlights will be on BBC2 on Friday 8th April from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

Day 2 highlights: Saturday 1:30pm-2:30pm on BBC2.

Day 3 live: Saturday 7:30pm-midnight BBC2

Day 4 (final round) live: Sunday 6:30pm-midnight BBC2

Is it on the radio?

Yes, if you prefer to imagine the blooming azaleas there is full coverage every evening on BBC Radio 5 Live.

What are the tee times?

Find out when each golfer begins their round for the first day's play this Friday. (players are US unless stated. All times UK. A=amateur)

13:20 Cameron Smith (Aus), Mike Weir (Can), Sammy Schmitz

13:31 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Troy Merritt, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

13:42 Billy Horschel, Darren Clarke (NI), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13:53 Mark O'Meara, David Lingmerth (Swe), Paul Chaplet (Crc)

14:04 Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

14:15 Charl Schwartzel (SA), Davis Love III, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

14:26 Russell Knox (Sco), Danny Lee (NZ), Smylie Kaufman

14:37 Bubba Watson, Branden Grace (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)

14:48 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Hunter Mahan, Romain Langasque (a) (Fra)

14:59 Jason Day (Aus), Matt Kuchar, Ernie Els (SA)

15:21 Graeme McDowell (NI), Fabian Gomez (Arg), Scott Piercy

15:32 Jimmy Walker, Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

15:43 Daniel Willett (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Ryan Moore

15:54 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Shane Lowry (Ire), JB Holmes

16:05 Bill Haas, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Rory McIlroy (NI)

16:16 Jim Herman, Steven Bowditch (Aus)

16:27 Trevor Immelman (SA), Robert Streb, Derek Bard

16:38 Larry Mize, Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Kevin Streelman

16:49 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Vaughn Taylor

17:00 Webb Simpson, Chris Wood (Eng), Thongchai Jaidee (Tha)

17:22 Tom Watson, Charley Hoffman, Lee Westwood (Eng)

17:33 Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Cheng-de Jin (Chn)

17:44 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Jason Dufner, Patrick Reed

17:55 Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (a)

18:06 Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson

18:17 Vijay Singh (Fij), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Chris Kirk

18:28 Harris English, Andrew Sullivan (Eng), Kevin Na

18:39 Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman (Aus), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

18:50 Justin Rose (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Daniel Berger

19:01 Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott (Aus)