The season has come down to the final race, although the advantage is very much with Rosberg. He is 12 points ahead, which means Hamilton has to win and Rosberg needs to finish lower than third.

Qualifying: Saturday 26th November

Qualifying coverage is live on Channel 4 from 11.55am and Sky Sports F1 from 12pm (start time 1pm).

Race day: Sunday 27th November

Race coverage is live on Channel 4 from 12pm and Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm. The race starts at 1pm.

Listen to qualifying live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra on Saturday from 12.55pm. The race itself is on 5 Live from 1pm.

