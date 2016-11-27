Where can I watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV?
Watch the final race of the season on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 – and find out whether Lewis Hamilton or Nico Rosberg takes the title
Formula 1 2016 TV coverage guide: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton or Nico Rosberg – who will take the 2016 Formula 1 Drivers' World Championship?
The season has come down to the final race, although the advantage is very much with Rosberg. He is 12 points ahead, which means Hamilton has to win and Rosberg needs to finish lower than third.
Here's how to watch all the action live on TV.
Qualifying: Saturday 26th November
Qualifying coverage is live on Channel 4 from 11.55am and Sky Sports F1 from 12pm (start time 1pm).
Race day: Sunday 27th November
Race coverage is live on Channel 4 from 12pm and Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm. The race starts at 1pm.
Where else can I follow the Brazilian Grand Prix?
Listen to qualifying live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra on Saturday from 12.55pm. The race itself is on 5 Live from 1pm.
Formula 1 2016 race calendar and TV schedule