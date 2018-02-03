bby Logan presents coverage of the match from the Stade de France in Paris, as the opening round of fixtures continues. Ireland recorded a 19-9 home win when the sides met last season, but France claimed a narrow 10-9 victory when the nations last faced each other here in 2016. With commentary by Eddie Butler and Brian Moore, and analysis from Paul O'Connell and Jeremy Guscott.

What time is France v Ireland on TV?

The second match of this year's tournament kicks off at 4.45pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 4.15pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage, will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 4.15pm.