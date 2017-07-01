What time can I watch the race on TV?

ITV4

Live coverage of stage one, a 14km individual time-trial in Düsseldorf, will begin at 2pm on Saturday 1 July.

Subsequent stages will then be broadcast from 11am every day live on ITV4.

You can also catch highlights at 7pm every night on ITV4, or via itv.com/tourdefrance.

ITV4’s coverage will be presented by Gary Imlach, with analysis by Chris Boardman, commentary by Ned Boulting and David Millar, and reports from Daniel Friebe.

Check out the full live ITV Tour de France schedules below:

Saturday 1st July

Live: 2:00pm-6:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Sunday 2nd July

Live: 11:00am-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Monday 3rd July

Live: 11:00am-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Tuesday 4th July

Live: 11:00am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Wednesday 5th July

Live: 12:00pm-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Thursday 6th July

Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Friday 7th July

Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Saturday 8th July

Live: 11:00am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Sunday 9th July

Live: 10:30am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Monday 10th July

Rest day highlights: 7pm-8pm

Tuesday 11th July

Live: 12:00pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Wednesday 12th July

Live: 12:00pm-5:15pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Thursday 13th July

Live: 09:45am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Friday 14th July

Live: 1:30pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Saturday 15th July

Live: 12:00pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Sunday 16th July

Live: 12:00pm-5:30pm, highlights 7pm-8pm

Monday 17th July

Rest day highlights: 7pm-8pm

Tuesday 18th July

Live: 12:30pm-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Wednesday 19th July

Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Thursday 20th July

Live: 11:30am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Friday 21st July

Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Saturday 22nd July

Live: 12:30pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm

Sunday 23rd July

Live: 3:30pm-7:00pm, highlights: 9pm-10pm

Eurosport 1

The Tour de France will also be broadcast live on Eurosport every day. Viewers who don't have a TV sport subscription can also pay to watch Eurosport via the newly launched Amazon Channels, which allows you to watch Eurosport via Amazon Prime.