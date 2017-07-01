What time is the Tour de France 2017 on TV?
Everything you need to know about how to watch the race live on TV
The Tour de France 2017 will be the 104th edition of the race. The cyclists set off in Düsseldorf (yes, Germany – cycling can be odd sometimes) on 1 July, and conclude with the Champs-Élysées stage in Paris on 23 July.
Here's how to watch the action live on TV and catch up with the highlights every evening.
What time can I watch the race on TV?
ITV4
Live coverage of stage one, a 14km individual time-trial in Düsseldorf, will begin at 2pm on Saturday 1 July.
Subsequent stages will then be broadcast from 11am every day live on ITV4.
You can also catch highlights at 7pm every night on ITV4, or via itv.com/tourdefrance.
ITV4’s coverage will be presented by Gary Imlach, with analysis by Chris Boardman, commentary by Ned Boulting and David Millar, and reports from Daniel Friebe.
Check out the full live ITV Tour de France schedules below:
Saturday 1st July
Live: 2:00pm-6:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Sunday 2nd July
Live: 11:00am-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Monday 3rd July
Live: 11:00am-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Tuesday 4th July
Live: 11:00am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Wednesday 5th July
Live: 12:00pm-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Thursday 6th July
Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Friday 7th July
Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Saturday 8th July
Live: 11:00am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Sunday 9th July
Live: 10:30am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Monday 10th July
Rest day highlights: 7pm-8pm
Tuesday 11th July
Live: 12:00pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Wednesday 12th July
Live: 12:00pm-5:15pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Thursday 13th July
Live: 09:45am-4:30pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Friday 14th July
Live: 1:30pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Saturday 15th July
Live: 12:00pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Sunday 16th July
Live: 12:00pm-5:30pm, highlights 7pm-8pm
Monday 17th July
Rest day highlights: 7pm-8pm
Tuesday 18th July
Live: 12:30pm-4:45pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Wednesday 19th July
Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Thursday 20th July
Live: 11:30am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Friday 21st July
Live: 11:00am-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Saturday 22nd July
Live: 12:30pm-5:00pm, highlights: 7pm-8pm
Sunday 23rd July
Live: 3:30pm-7:00pm, highlights: 9pm-10pm
Eurosport 1
The Tour de France will also be broadcast live on Eurosport every day. Viewers who don't have a TV sport subscription can also pay to watch Eurosport via the newly launched Amazon Channels, which allows you to watch Eurosport via Amazon Prime.