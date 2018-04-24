But Roma, who are currently third in Serie A, 18 points behind leaders Juventus, should present tough competition - especially given their impressive second leg comeback against Barcelona in the quarter-finals. It should be a tantalising fixture.

What channel is Liverpool v Roma’s Champions League semi-final?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage starts at 6:30pm tonight, with kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don't have BT Sport, yes, you can listen to the match on 5 Live, with full commentary from 7:45pm.