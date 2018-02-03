Day two of Britain's difficult World Group match against Spain, live from Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella. Playing away on the Spaniards' favoured clay courts would be tricky enough with Andy Murray in the team; since the Scot is recovering from hip surgery, Britain are outranked and, on paper, outgunned, although the presence of Australian Open hero Kyle Edmund should give the home side pause.

Today, however, it's the doubles rubber, with Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot likely to be representing GB. Sue Barker hosts, with commentary from Chris Bradnam, John Lloyd and Jamie Barker.