What time is Sunderland v Middlesbrough live on TV?
David Moyes goes in search of his first win as Sunderland boss live on Sky Sports 1
Published: Sunday, 21 August 2016 at 7:00 am
Live Premier League football on TV: Sunderland v Middlesbrough
12.30pm Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 1.30pm)
Sunday 21st August
This local derby sees the Black Cats take on Boro in the first top-flight Tees-Wear derby since 2008.
Spaniard Alvaro Negredo found the net on his Middlesbrough debut and will be looking to provide the goals to steer his newly promoted club away from the danger zone this season.
His counterpart Jermain Defoe also netted in Sunderland’s opener and looks as sharp as ever at the age of 33. He’ll look to add to his tally as David Moyes seeks to achieve mid-table stability after the club’s consistent flirtation with relegation in the past few seasons.
Watch live on Sky Sports 1, online via the Sky Sports app and streaming service Sky Go.
