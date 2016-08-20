Live Premier League football on TV: Leicester City v Arsenal

5pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 5.30pm)

Saturday 20th August

Last season’s champions Leicester came crashing down to earth with a bump in their opening fixture of the new campaign with a 2-1 loss to Hull.

Arsenal’s visit could provide the perfect tonic however, with the champions keen to prove that last season’s success wasn’t a mere flash in the pan.

Jamie Vardy will also be desperate to vindicate his decision to turn down a move to the Gunners earlier this summer after he drew a blank in the previous fixture.

Arsenal were on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller in their loss to Liverpool and familiar groans regarding a lack of spending have been emanating from the Emirates all summer.

Manager Arsène Wenger badly needs a win here to kick-start a title challenge and quell the early season unrest.

Watch live on BT Sport 1 online via the BT Sport app and the BT Sport website.

