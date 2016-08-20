Jamie Vardy will also be desperate to vindicate his decision to turn down a move to the Gunners earlier this summer after he drew a blank in the previous fixture.

Arsenal were on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller in their loss to Liverpool and familiar groans regarding a lack of spending have been emanating from the Emirates all summer.

Manager Arsène Wenger badly needs a win here to kick-start a title challenge and quell the early season unrest.

Watch live on BT Sport 1 online via the BT Sport app and the BT Sport website.