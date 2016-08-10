"Get the champagne ready for this one because, barring injury or food poisoning, Britain’s Helen Glover and Heather Stanning are nailed on to strike gold," former Olympic rower and presenter James Cracknell told Radio Times.

Find out when Glover and Stanning are set to compete, and when you can watch them live on the BBC below.

Women's coxless pair semi-finals

Glover and Stanning race in the first semi-final, which was scheduled to run at 12.30pm on Wednesday 10th August. However, weather conditions in Rio mean that the day's competition has been postponed. A new schedule is set to be announced soon.

Sadly the wind has got the better of the Lagoa. No racing today. New schedule will be posted at 14.00 BST. — GB Rowing Team (@GBRowingTeam) August 10, 2016

The second semi-final was also meant to take place on Wednesday. In each race, the top three finishers qualify for the final, with the last three going into the 'B' final.

Women's coxless pair final, Friday 12th August 2016

If Helen Glover and Heather Stanning finish in the top three of their semi-final (and if it's raced in time), they will make it through to the medal race this Friday. The race is scheduled to start at 2.24pm, and expected to be live on BBC1.