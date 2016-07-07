Live Euro 2016 semi-final football on TV

Germany v France

7.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 8pm), Thursday 7 July

Portugal have already confirmed their place in the final after beating Wales, but who will join them? Hosts France are looking for yet another victory on home soil, and came alive in their quarter-final against Iceland. World Cup champions Germany however, are a whole different challenge.

