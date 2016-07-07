What time is France v Germany's Euro 2016 semi-final match on TV?
Hosts France are one step away from the final. Find out who will join Portugal live on BBC1
Live Euro 2016 semi-final football on TV
Germany v France
7.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 8pm), Thursday 7 July
Portugal have already confirmed their place in the final after beating Wales, but who will join them? Hosts France are looking for yet another victory on home soil, and came alive in their quarter-final against Iceland. World Cup champions Germany however, are a whole different challenge.
