Kick-off 8.15pm

Live on BBC2 from 8pm

It will be an unfamiliar-looking team sheet in San Juan as England play the first of a two-Test tour in Argentina. With so many absences due to the Lions tour Eddie Jones has taken the opportunity to run his eye over potential stars of the future.

More like this

Advertisement

Of his 32-man squad, 17 have yet to earn an England cap. Don Armand, Man of the Match for Exeter in the Premiership final, might not be the youngest call-up at aged 28, but the Zimbabwean-born flanker is certainly one of the most explosive forwards in English rugby right now. Captain Dylan Hartley, scrum half Danny Care and fullback Mike Brown provide the experience