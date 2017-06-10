What time is Argentina v England rugby live on TV?
Watch the first Test match of England's rugby union tour to Argentina live on the BBC
Live international rugby union on TV: Argentina v England
Saturday 10th June
Kick-off 8.15pm
Live on BBC2 from 8pm
It will be an unfamiliar-looking team sheet in San Juan as England play the first of a two-Test tour in Argentina. With so many absences due to the Lions tour Eddie Jones has taken the opportunity to run his eye over potential stars of the future.
Of his 32-man squad, 17 have yet to earn an England cap. Don Armand, Man of the Match for Exeter in the Premiership final, might not be the youngest call-up at aged 28, but the Zimbabwean-born flanker is certainly one of the most explosive forwards in English rugby right now. Captain Dylan Hartley, scrum half Danny Care and fullback Mike Brown provide the experience