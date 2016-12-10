Here's where you can follow all the action live on TV, radio and online.

Where can I watch Anthony Joshua v Eric Molina live on TV?

Live boxing coverage starts on Sky Sports Box Office from 5.30pm UK time on Saturday 10 December, live from the Manchester Arena.

However, the Joshua vs Molina bout is the headline event in a packed evening of boxing. They are set to enter the ring at about 10.30pm UK time, although this could change depending on how long previous fights last.

Can I watch the fight for free?

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office, and costs £16.95 for the whole night. Book the fight online or via your Sky remote.

You can follow the fight for free by listening to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Details here.

Who else is on the undercard?

Here's the full fight card for the night:

nthony Joshua v Eric Molina (12 Rnds) - No later than 10.40pm

Luis Concepcion v Kal Yafai (12 Rnds)

Dillian Whyte v Dereck Chisora (12 Rnds)

Callum Smith v Luke Blackledge (12 Rnds)

Scott Quigg v Jose Cayetano (12 Rnds)

Hosea Burton v Frank Buglioni (12 Rnds)

Luis Ortiz v David Allen (8 Rnds)

Marcus Morrison v Harry Matthews (6 Rnds)

Katie Taylor v Viviane Obenauf (6 rnds)

Conor Benn v Steven Backhouse (4 Rnds) - 5.30pm, opening bout

When is the weigh-in?

Joshua and Molina size each other up for the last time on Friday 9 December at 1pm UK time. Follow the build-up on Sky Sports News.