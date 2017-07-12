Here’s how you can watch Murray’s match on the BBC, along with the other key Wimbledon matches live on TV this Wednesday.

What time is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon today?

Murray is first on Centre Court today, meaning he will start his match on Centre Court at 1pm.

How can I watch on TV?

BBC1 live coverage begins at 12.15pm, while BBC2 coverage kicks in at 1pm. Murray's match will begin on BBC2.

The match will also be broadcast BBC Radio 5 Live.

If you want to avoid channel hopping, Murray's match will be shown uninterrupted on the BBC Sport website, which has full coverage of every match taking place this Wednesday.

Who is Andy Murray up against on the court?

Murray plays USA's Sam Querry. They've played against each other eight times – Murray has only lost once. However, Murray says he still finds the American a tough opponent: “He has a tough style to play against. He serves big, he goes for his shots.

“He’s had some great results here in the past," Murray continued. "He had a big win against Novak here last year and he’s beaten Tsonga here, too. He’s a great grass-court player but I’ve had good success against him in the past and hopefully I’ll take that into the match."

Who else is playing at Wimbledon today?

Following Murray's match, Roger Federer will take on Canada's Milos Raonic on Centre Court. Meanwhile, Gilles Muller plays Marin Cilic first on Court One, before Thomas Berdych faces Novak Djokovic. Check out the full Day 9 order of play for the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals below.

Centre Court

13:00: (1) Andy Murray (Gbr) v (24) Sam Querrey (USA), (6) Milos Raonic (Can) v (3) Roger Federer (Swi)

Court 1

13:00: (16) Gilles Muller (Lux) v (7) Marin Cilic (Cro), (11) Tomas Berdych (Cze) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Will the weather hold out?

Maybe not – but at least Wimbledon Centre Court has the roof, so Murray's match won't be delayed. BBC weather is predicting clouds with periods of rain at first, but it should brighten up in the afternoon.