What time does West Ham United v Fulham kick off?

West Ham United against Fulham will kick off at 19:45pm on Friday 22nd February 2019.

How to watch West Ham United v Fulham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the London Stadium on Friday 22nd.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

West Ham United win: 17/20

Fulham win: 10/3

Draw: 14/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

