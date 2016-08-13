"We got to put on the podium pants": Ireland's silver medal winning O'Donovan brothers save best interview for last
"Howiye lads, we're in Rio. What's the craic?"
They made Olympic history for their country by nabbing Ireland's first EVER rowing medal in yesterday's men's lightweight double sculls but Paul and Gary O'Donovan will most likely go down in the history books for striking gold with their winning interviews at Rio 2016.
Not content with taking the internet by storm with talk of "schteak", "schpuds" and pulling "like a dog", the brothers gave a final post victory interview to Irish broadcaster RTE after their historic victory.
And my oh my was it a memorable interview, because it turns out the lads from Skibbereen in Co Cork (glorious part of the homeland, so it is) were all talk about "podium pants", urine samples and pizza.
Oh, and while that background – in their own words – might look superimposed, "t'is very real".