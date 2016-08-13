They made Olympic history for their country by nabbing Ireland's first EVER rowing medal in yesterday's men's lightweight double sculls but Paul and Gary O'Donovan will most likely go down in the history books for striking gold with their winning interviews at Rio 2016.

Not content with taking the internet by storm with talk of "schteak", "schpuds" and pulling "like a dog", the brothers gave a final post victory interview to Irish broadcaster RTE after their historic victory.