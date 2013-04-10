Fitzmaurice believed the cameras were off at the time, but his ‘gags’ were streamed over the Internet and later uploaded to YouTube.

“What’s black and eats bananas?” was the lead up to one of Fitzmaurice’s jokes. “Half of London.”

Among the audience was 14-year-old British Asian darts prodigy Jordan Singh.

Following the incident, the BDO condemned Fitzmaurice’s “offensive comments” and said that the MC would face a disciplinary hearing.

“The British Darts Organisation apologises unreservedly for the fact that racially offensive comments were made by MC Martin Fitzmaurice at the BDO British Internationals in Scotland on Sunday, April 7th and streamed over the internet,” said the BDO in a statement.

“The BDO wishes to make it clear that it does not tolerate racism in any shape or form, and a full enquiry is already taking place into this regrettable incident.

“In accordance with BDO rules on racism, Martin Fitzmaurice has been made fully aware of the seriousness of his actions and will be required to face a disciplinary hearing in front of the BDO Board.”

A BBC spokesperson added: “As someone who has appeared in previous tournaments we have televised, we are appalled by the alleged remarks.”

Fiztmaurce told The Sun: "It was banter. I apologise if I offended anybody.”

See video footage of the incident below: