Usain Bolt lost to Justin Gatlin but the internet still thinks he's king
So, he won bronze. Big deal?
Usain Bolt gave us an unfamiliar sight last night. Running his final individual 100m at a championships, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time World Champion finished... third. Gasps went round London's Olympic stadium as the Jamaican sprinting superstar was pipped to the line by Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman, with Bolt having to settle for the bronze medal.
35-year-old Gatlin – who received doping bans in 2001 and again in 2006 – was loudly booed by the London crowd ahead of all three of his races at the 2017 World Championships. So it was a tough pill for fans to swallow when he crossed the line ahead of Bolt – a long-time favourite widely regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time.
But the Jamaican did his victory lap with a big grin on his face – and the result didn't dampen the internet's praise for Bolt who will run his final championship event when the 4x100m relay takes place later this week.
And while the American may have beaten Bolt, this will always remain the only moment the Jamaican was truly taken out.
The only time the fastest man on earth (@usainbolt) was taken out #IncrediBolt https://t.co/bFLNBZBGWp
— ☇ASAP Sports News☇ (@ASAP_SportsNews) August 5, 2017