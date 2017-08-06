Usain Bolt gave us an unfamiliar sight last night. Running his final individual 100m at a championships, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time World Champion finished... third. Gasps went round London's Olympic stadium as the Jamaican sprinting superstar was pipped to the line by Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman, with Bolt having to settle for the bronze medal.

35-year-old Gatlin – who received doping bans in 2001 and again in 2006 – was loudly booed by the London crowd ahead of all three of his races at the 2017 World Championships. So it was a tough pill for fans to swallow when he crossed the line ahead of Bolt – a long-time favourite widely regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time.