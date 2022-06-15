LIV Golf defectors face an awkward reunion with their PGA Tour loyal rivals in one of the biggest tournaments on the sporting calendar.

The US Open will be played amid a firestorm this week in Brookline, Massachusetts as a golf civil war continues to rage across the globe.

As well as glory and prestige, there's a healthy prize money pot available for players to win, not that some of the competitors are in desperate need of a top-up following their exploits in the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway league.

Exact figures are yet to be confirmed, but the winner of the US Open can comfortably expect to rake in around $2.2million, with a $12.5million total prize money offering to be split out among the field.

Fans around the world will be desperate for golf to return to its original, relatively peaceful state, but the game itself may struggle to be heard over the noise surrounding players and their allegiances.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on US Open prize money to be won in 2022.

US Open prize money 2022

To be confirmed.

The split of the prize money will shift depending on how many players tie in various positions across the field.

However, the eventual champion's prize money is locked in with more than $2million on offer for the victor come Sunday.

Check out the expected prize money breakdown for the top 50 below:

$2,250,000 $1,350,000 $861,457 $603,903 $502,993 $445,997 $402,083 $360,113 $325,916 $299,360 $273,194 $252,597 $235,369 $217,234 $201,689 $188,735 $178,372 $168,009 $157,646 $147,283 $138,345 $129,407 $120,728 $112,697 $105,702 $99,743 $95,209 $91,194 $87,308 $83,422 $79,535 $75,649 $71,763 $68,266 $65,416 $62,566 $59,846 $57,255 $54,664 $52,074 $49,483 $46,892 $44,301 $41,711 $39,120 $36,788 $34,456 $32,254 $30,959 $29,664

