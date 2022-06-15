The Radio Times logo
US Open golf prize money 2022: How much will players earn?

Your complete guide to US Open prize money in 2022 including how much every player will earn for their performance at The Country Club.

US Open golf prize money
Getty Images
By
Wednesday, 15th June 2022
The US Open will be played amid a firestorm this week in Brookline, Massachusetts as a golf civil war continues to rage across the globe.

LIV Golf defectors face an awkward reunion with their PGA Tour loyal rivals in one of the biggest tournaments on the sporting calendar.

As well as glory and prestige, there's a healthy prize money pot available for players to win, not that some of the competitors are in desperate need of a top-up following their exploits in the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway league.

Exact figures are yet to be confirmed, but the winner of the US Open can comfortably expect to rake in around $2.2million, with a $12.5million total prize money offering to be split out among the field.

Fans around the world will be desperate for golf to return to its original, relatively peaceful state, but the game itself may struggle to be heard over the noise surrounding players and their allegiances.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on US Open prize money to be won in 2022.

US Open prize money 2022

To be confirmed.

The split of the prize money will shift depending on how many players tie in various positions across the field.

However, the eventual champion's prize money is locked in with more than $2million on offer for the victor come Sunday.

Check out the expected prize money breakdown for the top 50 below:

  1. $2,250,000
  2. $1,350,000
  3. $861,457
  4. $603,903
  5. $502,993
  6. $445,997
  7. $402,083
  8. $360,113
  9. $325,916
  10. $299,360
  11. $273,194
  12. $252,597
  13. $235,369
  14. $217,234
  15. $201,689
  16. $188,735
  17. $178,372
  18. $168,009
  19. $157,646
  20. $147,283
  21. $138,345
  22. $129,407
  23. $120,728
  24. $112,697
  25. $105,702
  26. $99,743
  27. $95,209
  28. $91,194
  29. $87,308
  30. $83,422
  31. $79,535
  32. $75,649
  33. $71,763
  34. $68,266
  35. $65,416
  36. $62,566
  37. $59,846
  38. $57,255
  39. $54,664
  40. $52,074
  41. $49,483
  42. $46,892
  43. $44,301
  44. $41,711
  45. $39,120
  46. $36,788
  47. $34,456
  48. $32,254
  49. $30,959
  50. $29,664

