How to watch US Open 2021 golf – TV channel, live stream, schedule

The US Open golf tournament is back again to torment some of the world’s finest players across a rigorous four days of action live on TV.

Advertisement

This is the major that separates the good from the great, while the smallest missteps can prove incredibly costly in the grand scheme of the week.

Its difficulty was highlighted last year when only one man, Bryson DeChambeau, finished with a score under par from the entire field.

Jon Rahm is the top contender to bring home the silverware in 2021 but an American contingent made up of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau himself are set to push him all the way.

Fans will be permitted to attend this year’s tournament after a COVID-stricken year for the event in 2020, which was held in September for the first time in 107 years.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the US Open 2021 including how to watch on TV and live stream across Sky Sports, plus all the times.

When is the US Open 2021?

The US Open takes place between Thursday 17th June 2021 and Sunday 20th June 2021.

The tournament went ahead later in the year during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned to its usual slot in the calendar.

How to watch and live stream the US Open 2021

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

US Open 2021 TV schedule and times

Thursday 17th June

Sky Sports Golf from 3:30pm / Main Event from 6:45pm

Friday 18th June

Sky Sports Golf from 3:30pm / Main Event from 6pm

Saturday 19th June

Sky Sports Golf from 4pm / Main Event from 6pm

Sunday 20th June

Sky Sports Golf from 3pm / Main Event from 6:30pm

Where is the US Open 2021 course?

The event will take place at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, USA on the South Course.

Last year’s event went ahead without fans lining the fairways but 10,000 spectators will be permitted each day for this event in the US.

Who won the US Open in 2020?

The delayed tournament was won by maverick star Bryson DeChambeau who ended up -6 after four rounds of intense action.

The American had gone into the final round with a two-stroke deficit behind leader Matthew Wolff, but Wolff shot 75 on the 70-par course.

DeChambeau struck a 67 on the final day to swing the two-stroke deficit into a six-stroke victory as Wolff finished even for the week and no other player recorded a performance under par.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.