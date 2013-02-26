US news anchor asks Mo Farah "Have you run before?" after half marathon victory
The Olympic double gold medallist was giving an interview to the WDSU network following his record-breaking run at the New Orleans half marathon
Here in the UK we are well aware that those outside of Britain were not avidly glued to their screens watching the Olympics in support of podium-topping Team GB. But as a news anchor on a US TV network, you would be advised to take a healthy interest in last summer's headline acts - if only to avoid any awkward encounters at subsequent sporting events.
One such Olympic hero is double gold medal winner Mo Farah who was crowned king of the middle distance when he delighted the home nation with his hard fought victories in the 5,000m and 10,000m events inside London's Olympic stadium.
And when we thought his profile couldn't get any higher, Mo posed alongside sprint champion Usain Bolt, exchanging their trademark victory celebrations in a photo that was beamed to audiences worldwide.
Based on his achievements, it came as no surprise when he romped home in first place at last weekend's New Orleans half marathon, setting a course and national record in the process. But it was his interview with a WDSU news anchor - seemingly oblivious to his illustrious CV - which has garnered the attention of the media.
In the 90-second exchange, LaTonya Norton opens her interview with the question, "Haven't you run before?" to which a bewildered Mo replies, "Sorry?" Ignoring the angry producers who by that point must have been hissing instructions in her ear, she followed up with, "This isn't your first time?"
