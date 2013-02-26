And when we thought his profile couldn't get any higher, Mo posed alongside sprint champion Usain Bolt, exchanging their trademark victory celebrations in a photo that was beamed to audiences worldwide.

Based on his achievements, it came as no surprise when he romped home in first place at last weekend's New Orleans half marathon, setting a course and national record in the process. But it was his interview with a WDSU news anchor - seemingly oblivious to his illustrious CV - which has garnered the attention of the media.

In the 90-second exchange, LaTonya Norton opens her interview with the question, "Haven't you run before?" to which a bewildered Mo replies, "Sorry?" Ignoring the angry producers who by that point must have been hissing instructions in her ear, she followed up with, "This isn't your first time?"

More like this

Advertisement

To see how poor Mo responded, check out the video below...