UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Second round
The UK Championship snooker draw has been made for the second round
The UK Championship is well underway with the second round draw confirmed.
RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.
UK Championship snooker draw – Second round
Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 players in bold.
Saturday 30th November
From 2:00pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) v Tian Pengfei (65)
Noppon Saengkham (32) v Anthony McGill (33)
Li Hang (41) v Xiao Guodong (24)
Hong Kong Marco Fu (56) v Kyren Wilson (9)
Ian Burns (101) v Michael Holt (37)
Stuart Bingham (12) v Martin Gould (53)
Matthew Stevens (43) v Ryan Day (22)
From 8:00pm
Daniel Wells (57) v Israel Eden Sharav (125)
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (21) v Zhao Xintong (44)
Anthony Hamilton (54) v James Cahill (119)
Robbie Williams (61) v Australia Neil Robertson (4)
Liam Highfield (59) v Mark Selby (6)
Mark Allen (7) v Jak Jones (71)
Scott Donaldson (26) v Ben Woollaston (39)
Barry Hawkins (10) v Alan McManus (55)
More like this
Sunday 1st December
From 2:00pm
Ding Junhui (16) v Cyprus Michael Georgiou (49)
Allister Carter (17) v Robert Milkins (48)
Stuart Carrington (45) v Yan Bingtao (20)
Peter Ebdon (52) v Jack Lisowski (13)
Louis Heathcote (95) v Nigel Bond (98)
Mei Xiwen (66) v Judd Trump (2)
Fan Zhengyi (100) v Mark Davis (35)
Graeme Dott (19) v Yuan Sijun (46)
From 8:00pm
Liang Wenbo (40) v David Grace (104)
John Higgins (5) v Lu Ning (60)
Mark J Williams (3) v Michael White (62)
Stephen Maguire (14) v Jordan Brown (78)
Martin O'Donnell (38) v Ricky Walden (27)
Jimmy Robertson (23) v Norway Kurt Maflin (42)
Chris Wakelin (47) v Gary Wilson (18)
Akani Songsermsawad (50) v Joe Perry (15)