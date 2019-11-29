The UK Championship is well underway with the second round draw confirmed.

RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.

UK Championship snooker draw – Second round

Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 players in bold.

Saturday 30th November

From 2:00pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) v Tian Pengfei (65)
Noppon Saengkham (32) v Anthony McGill (33)
Li Hang (41) v Xiao Guodong (24)
Hong Kong Marco Fu (56) v Kyren Wilson (9)
Ian Burns (101) v Michael Holt (37)
Stuart Bingham (12) v Martin Gould (53)
Matthew Stevens (43) v Ryan Day (22)

From 8:00pm
Daniel Wells (57) v Israel Eden Sharav (125)
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (21) v Zhao Xintong (44)
Anthony Hamilton (54) v James Cahill (119)
Robbie Williams (61) v Australia Neil Robertson (4)
Liam Highfield (59) v Mark Selby (6)
Mark Allen (7) v Jak Jones (71)
Scott Donaldson (26) v Ben Woollaston (39)
Barry Hawkins (10) v Alan McManus (55)

Sunday 1st December

From 2:00pm
Ding Junhui (16) v Cyprus Michael Georgiou (49)
Allister Carter (17) v Robert Milkins (48)
Stuart Carrington (45) v Yan Bingtao (20)
Peter Ebdon (52) v Jack Lisowski (13)
Louis Heathcote (95) v Nigel Bond (98)
Mei Xiwen (66) v Judd Trump (2)
Fan Zhengyi (100) v Mark Davis (35)
Graeme Dott (19) v Yuan Sijun (46)

From 8:00pm
Liang Wenbo (40) v David Grace (104)
John Higgins (5) v Lu Ning (60)
Mark J Williams (3) v Michael White (62)
Stephen Maguire (14) v Jordan Brown (78)
Martin O'Donnell (38) v Ricky Walden (27)
Jimmy Robertson (23) v Norway Kurt Maflin (42)
Chris Wakelin (47) v Gary Wilson (18)
Akani Songsermsawad (50) v Joe Perry (15)

