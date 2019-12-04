The UK Championship is filtering through to the elite pack in the fourth round.

RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.

UK Championship snooker draw – Fourth round

Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Wednesday 4th December

From 2:00pm
Mark Allen (7) v Kurt Maflin (42)
John Higgins (5) v Stuart Bingham (12)

From 8:00pm
Li Hang (41) v Liang Wenbo (40)
Yan Bingtao (20) v Neil Robertson (4)

Thursday 5th December

From 2:00pm
Gary Wilson (18) v Nigel Bond (98)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) v Ding Junhui (16)

From 8:00pm
Michael White (62) v Stephen Maguire (14)
Matthew Stevens (43) v Mark Selby (6)

