Poirier is the favourite going into the clash with a string of high profile scalps in his locker – including Khabib's next opponent Justin Gaethje – but will not underestimate what Hooker can bring to the Octagon.

Hooker has been defeated just once since 2016 and will hope to upset the odds when the pair clash.

Elsewhere on the fight card, Mike Perry faces Mickey Gall in a welterweight contest and there are many more showdowns to soak up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night on TV and online.

What is the UFC Fight Night start time?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night card will start at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 27th June 2020.

The Main Card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night on TV in UK

UFC Fight Night will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to watch UFC Fight Night live stream online

You can watch UFC Fight Night with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Where is UFC Fight Night being held?

The UFC Fight Night event will be held at the brand new UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFC Fight Night fight card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Mike Perry v Mickey Gall (Welterweight)

Brendan Allen v Kyle Daukaus (Middleweight)

