UFC Fight Night is back for a midweek bout behind closed doors as Anthony Smith takes on Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville.

Smith is gunning to climb the light heavyweight rankings once again after beating Alexander Gustafsson to restore pride following his defeat to Jon Jones last year.

The action will begin from midnight tonight and run into the early hours of Thursday 14th May (UK time) with sports fans craving a dose of live action.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night: Smith v Teixeira fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Smith v Teixeira fight card

Main card

  • Anthony Smith v Glover Teixeira
  • Ben Rothwell v Ovince St. Preux
  • Alexander Hernandez v Drew Dober
  • Ricky Simon v Ray Borg
  • Karl Roberson v Marvin Vettori
    Preliminary Card

  • Andrei Arlovski v Philipe Lins
  • Michael Johnson v Thiago Moises
  • Sijara Eubanks v Sarah Moras
  • Hunter Azure v Brian Kelleher
