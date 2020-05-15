UFC Fight Night is back for more this weekend with a fresh batch of fights hoping to wow the crowds watching at home.

Advertisement

Several big names will enter the Octagon in Jacksonville including headline fighters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, who were originally scheduled to go head-to-head in April.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

More like this

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris fight card

Main card

  • Alistair Overeem v Walt Harris
  • Claudia Gadelha v Angela Hill
  • Edson Barboza v Dan Ige
  • Eryk Anders v Krzysztof Jotko
  • Song Yadong v Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

Advertisement
  • Matt Brown v Miguel Baeza
  • Anthony Hernandez v Kevin Holland
  • Cortney Casey v Mara Romero Borella
  • Giga Chikadze v Mike Davis
  • Darren Elkins v Nate Landwehr
  • Rodrigo Nascimento v Don’Tale Mayes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement