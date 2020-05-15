❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris fight card – full list of confirmed showdowns
Every confirmed fight taking place at UFC Fight Night this weekend including Overeem v Harris
Published: Friday, 15 May 2020 at 11:36 am
UFC Fight Night is back for more this weekend with a fresh batch of fights hoping to wow the crowds watching at home.
Advertisement
Several big names will enter the Octagon in Jacksonville including headline fighters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, who were originally scheduled to go head-to-head in April.
Check out the full UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris fight card below.
In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night on BT Sport
In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+
More like this
UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris fight card
Main card
- Alistair Overeem v Walt Harris
- Claudia Gadelha v Angela Hill
- Edson Barboza v Dan Ige
- Eryk Anders v Krzysztof Jotko
- Song Yadong v Marlon Vera
Preliminary Card
Advertisement
- Matt Brown v Miguel Baeza
- Anthony Hernandez v Kevin Holland
- Cortney Casey v Mara Romero Borella
- Giga Chikadze v Mike Davis
- Darren Elkins v Nate Landwehr
- Rodrigo Nascimento v Don’Tale Mayes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement